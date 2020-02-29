Thieves target Lions star in overnight raid
THIEVES have stolen Brisbane Lions forward Charlie Cameron's Mercedes-Benz while he was in Melbourne playing in the AFL State of Origin fundraiser for bushfire victims last night.
In a tweet this morning, Cameron's Lions teammate Mitch Robinson asked followers to contact the players if they had seen anything suspicious around the star forward's million-dollar Norman Park home.
🚨🚨— Mitch Robinson (@MitchRobinson05) February 28, 2020
Charlie Cameron’s car was stolen
early ours this morning
In Norman park! If you’ve potentially seen it or noticed anything suspicious in the area, please contact us. pic.twitter.com/0kkjRgU5fa
According to police, a break and enter was reported at the Norman Park residence at about 6.45am.
It's believed the white Mercedes-Benz, number plate 400 ZFT, was stolen between about 10.30pm last night and 6am this morning.
The Brisbane Lions team was contacted about the matter and said the players would not be commenting.
"We won't be commenting publicly on this matter as it is a police investigation," a Brisbane Lion spokesperson said.