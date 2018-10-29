Think pink for special occasions in Cooroy

POOCHY PINK: This fellow lapped up the lashing so pink in Cooroy.

POOCHY PINK: This fellow lapped up the lashing so pink in Cooroy. Contribuited

FROM out of the blue, Cooroy's streets were awash with wacky walkers well and truly in the pink.

This could only be the Cooroy Pink Precinct Fun Trail in Noosa's eccentric hinterland township.

Organiser and Cooroy Chamber of Commerce secretary Carol Christensen said it was "one of those typically unique Cooroy events that get a huge amount of community support, is a load of fun andis for a very worthy cause”.

More than $3200 was raised for National Breast Cancer Foundation, with about 250 participants including all ages and even some four-legged participants.

"It was wonderful to see such fantastic support for the event and particularly how much it grew this year,” Ms Christensen said.

"The aim of the event is to raise awareness about breast cancer, the most commonly diagnosed disease in Australia.

"A big thank you must go to all the people who supported the event, from the organising committee to sponsors and participants.

"With loads of prizes up for grabs for best costumes and lucky door prizes and raffles for people completing the trail, the walkers went all out.”

There was even some fancy pink entertainment thanks to Nova Star Productions and Aerial Dreaming and a talk from breast cancer survivor Kerrie Bryant-Adams, whichwas a highlight of theday.

Member for Noosa Sandy Bolton and councillors Brian Stockwell and Joe Jurisevic all donned pink and joined participants on the treasure hunt around Cooroy.

Ms Bolton said it was "a brilliant morning with magic people”, pooches, passion and pals.

"Thank you Carol, the chamber, wonderful sponsors and volunteers, and to all who shared and cared,” she said.

"You really do make the difference.”

As is always the case in Noosa, local businesses generously sponsored the event.