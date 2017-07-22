Thinking helps save big waste

GREAT SAVE: Kim Galea of Pitchfork Restaurant with Michele Lipner from OzHarvest Sunshine Coast and Craig Galea.

PEREGIAN will be the focus of a global campaign against food waste this Monday offering a free tasty lunch of hearty soup and dessert - all made with rescued food.

Local food rescue OzHarvest is teaming up from noon-2pm with the United Nations Environment Program Pitchfork Restaurant, Peregian Veggie Village and Noosa Council for the Think.Eat.Save promotion.

This annual campaign, which raises awareness about global and local food waste, has never been held on the Sunshine Coast before.

"We are very excited that Pitchfork Restaurant wanted to be a part of this very important initiative,” OzHarvest Sunshine Coast co-ordinator Michele Lipner said:

"Owners Kim and Craig are keen supporters of OzHarvest and committed to doing their part to reduce food waste.”

OzHarvest and council will each have an information booth with tips for reducing household waste and healthy eating, simple ways of reducing waste, worm farms and bokashi bins.

The council message is that we can all better recycle waste in our community while Veggie Village will "be on board to share their ideas on community gardening”.

"The Think.Eat.Save campaign serves as a reminder that on a global level, a third of food produced is actually wasted - 1.3 billion tonnes of food annually,” Ms Lipner said.

"If even a quarter of all food wasted were saved, 870 million hungry people could be fed. In Australia alone, an incredible 4 million tonnes of food is wasted every year - costing our economy $20 billion dollars.”

She said we effectively threw one in five bags of groceries in the bin or $3800 per household per year.

" As a nation, we produce enough food to feed 60 million people - yet two million still go hungry every year and rely of food relief,” she said.

"Change starts at home. Wasting food wastes everything.”