Thinking up Bio brainwaves

THINK TANK: Looking for the next big ideas for the Noosa Biosphere.

BIG ideas about bettering Noosa do not have to come with big funding budgets.

That is the key message behind the Noosa Biosphere Reserve Foundation call for locals to come up with projects it can back - just like the Understanding the Noosa Biosphere video project and awareness sessions.

The NBRF like enough of that pitch to kick in $20,000 for an outcome it values at almost $60,000 in positive benefits by increasing community understanding of the UNESCO designation.

The Keep It in Kin Kin initiative to limit upstream sediment damage to the Noosa River system earned more than $74,000 in foundation support for an estimated $172,000 value outcome.

Now the NBRF wants Noosa to come up with the next big ideas for consideration - projects that deliver environmental and socio-economic outcomes for the Noosa Biosphere Reserve and the Noosa Shire.

Foundation chairman Dick Barnes said the aim is to enhance Noosa's reputation as a place where "people care deeply about where and how they live and are prepared to do something about it”.

"Big Idea projects costing less than $20,000 may be approved directly from the expressions of interest,” Mr Barnes said.

"Projects over $20,000 will require full project documentation.”

The Big Ideas 2017 grant round includes a two-stage process.

The initial stage will call for EOI where small projects will be considered. Larger projects that meet the fund objectives will be short-listed and invited to submit a full project submission.

"The Noosa Biosphere Reserve Foundation encourages projects to apply that both contributes to the natural environment and which develops our socio-economic structure,” Mr Barnes said.

"This distinguishes our fund from the grants already available from Noosa Council.”

He said the Big Ideas grant round includes a combined budget of around $330,000 with projects being approved before the year's end.

The first stage expressions of interest will close August 25.

Further details on how to submit your Big Idea will be announced later this month with details available on the website, www.noosabiosphere.org.au.

Inquires can be sent to secretariat@noosa biosphere.org.au.