Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Health

Third Gold Coast patient tests positive for Coronavirus

Kirstin Payne
by and Kirstin Payne
4th Feb 2020 9:18 PM | Updated: 5th Feb 2020 12:10 PM

AUTHORITIES have confirmed a third case of the potentially deadly novel Coronavirus has been found on the Gold Coast.

The patient is an eight-year-old boy, who is in isolation at the Gold Coast University Hospital.

Authorities have confirmed a third case of the potentially deadly novel Coronavirus has been found on the Gold Coast.

The child, a Chinese national From Wuhan, is one of the nine members of a tour group that succumbed to symptoms and were rushed to hospital late last week.

A 44-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman who were travelling with the boy were confirmed to have the virus coronavirus on January 29 and January 30, 2020 respectively.

The group had been staying at the Surfers Paradise, Oracle towers for less than twenty four hours.

It is understood they had caught a Tiger Airway flight TT566 from Melbourne to Coolangatta on January 27.

Health Authorities have been working to trace all members of the public who have been in close contact with the infected individuals.

All patients remain in a stable condition.

Further information will be provided by the Chief Health Officer later today. 

coronavirus gold coast gold coast university hospital health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cooroy to ‘turn up heat’ on council candidates

        premium_icon Cooroy to ‘turn up heat’ on council candidates

        News Locals have the chance to meet the candidates ahead of the Council elections to help make up the minds of the undecided.

        Flood warning active as Coast braces for heavy rain

        premium_icon Flood warning active as Coast braces for heavy rain

        Weather Heavy rain, thunderstorms set to hit region in the next day

        Dam draining to depend on much needed rain

        premium_icon Dam draining to depend on much needed rain

        Environment Lake Macdonald dam upgrades may be put on hold

        AOC chief: Meet me, Pauline, I’ll show you Games will work

        premium_icon AOC chief: Meet me, Pauline, I’ll show you Games will work

        Opinion Olympics 2032: Queensland Games could actually produce a surplus