Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Third member of COVID trio identified

by Kate Kyriacou
31st Jul 2020 10:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

The third woman facing charges for lying about visiting virus-riddled Melbourne has been identified.

Haja Timbo, 21, was with Olivia Winnie Muranga, 19, and Diana Lasu in Melbourne, where they hosted a drunken party at their Airbnb property that was shut down by Victorian police.

The trio were spoken to by police about breaching health directives put in place to stop the spread of coronavirus and heavily fined - just two days before allegedly lying to get back into Queensland.

The women are alleged to have lied about whether they had travelled to a coronavirus hotspot to get back into Queensland by flying home from Melbourne via Sydney.

 

 

 

Muranga and Lasu subsequently tested positive for coronavirus and are now under police guard in hospital.

 

 

 

Originally published as Third member of COVID trio identified

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks queensland spreaders trio

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        These green scene stealers to lead tourism recovery

        premium_icon These green scene stealers to lead tourism recovery

        News A clever double-pronged promotional blitz of Noosa’s natural charms features a national weatherman and a funky terrarium tourism push.

        Tides may be turning on fishing fortunes: Scott Hillier

        premium_icon Tides may be turning on fishing fortunes: Scott Hillier

        Opinion What lures to use when the tide makes for good fishing conditions? Fishing pro...

        Highway cut, man hospitalised in serious crash

        premium_icon Highway cut, man hospitalised in serious crash

        News Man cut free after a single vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway