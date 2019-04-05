Third servo starts with same prices

OPEN FOR BUSINESS: The new Freedom Fuel service station opened yesterday morning, but prices matched all neighbouring fuel outlets.

OPEN FOR BUSINESS: The new Freedom Fuel service station opened yesterday morning, but prices matched all neighbouring fuel outlets. Alan Lander

THE new Freedom Fuels service station, which opened Thursday at 5am on Eumundi Noosa Road, is promising competitive pricing, numerous additional facilities and a convenience store-style retail outlet and barista-service cafe.

But its prices immediately matched the other local fuel outlets.

Whether substantial price reductions in fuel costs occur remains to be seen over time, as the outlet takes on two other new outlets.

Noosa residents have been frustrated by the sight of seemingly collusive pricing between outlets despite the host of new service station openings in the past year or so.

One thing is clear about the new service station: the outlet is to be run directly from Freedom's head office, which may give it more leverage in offering competitive prices that could force other outlets to reduce theirs.

"It is a company operated site,” Freedom Fuels Retail General Manager Rob Mahoney said.

"This is Freedom Fuel's preferred business model as it allows us to control the offer fully and ensure that operating standards and customer service are optimal.

"Freedom Fuels will be competitively priced. If we aren't, customers [will] vote with their feet and we would not achieve the fuel volume, shop sales and café sales targets that we have set for ourselves,” he said.

"We will also allow customers who purchase over 40 litres, 4 cents per litre off the pump price, all day, every day.

"This is to a maximum of 120 litres, as we have other options, such as our Freedom Fuels Retail Business Account Card for businesses looking to fill larger vehicles at this site.”

Mr Mahoney said each fuel company and site had its own unique operating costs and fuel pricing approach.

"We will be competitively priced but the success of a service station isn't just about price,” he said.

"We have a great site in a very good location with top-class facilities, and will do our best to deliver great customer service.”

Fuel varieties cover E10, ULP, Premium, Hi-octane 98, and diesel will be available at all pumps, while low and high speed pump delivery for trucks will be available, with AdBlue on hose.

The outlet's cafe will feature indoor seating, serving daily made-on-premises breakfast, lunch and dinners as well as snacks, including burgers, chips barbecue chickens, wraps and salads, pies and sweets.

The convenience store will sell bread, milk, groceries, snacks, cold drinks, phone cards, leisure item, bait and tackle, ice, and more - "everything you'd expect from a quality convenience store”.

"For customers who own a businesses and are likely to use more than 1000 litres a month, once an account has been opened we will reward these business customers with 6 cents per litre off the pump price for the first six months they are with us,” Mr Mahoney said.