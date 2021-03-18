Menu
Anthony Robert McKenzie leaves court after being fined for stealing and possessing dangerous drugs.
Thirsty man smuggles beer down trousers

Ross Irby
17th Mar 2021 4:00 PM | Updated: 18th Mar 2021 4:01 AM
A MAN has faced court on charges including stealing a beer by concealing it down his trousers.

Anthony Robert McKenzie, 32, a painter from Bracken Ridge, had previously pleaded guilty to two charges of stealing; being in possession of the drug cannabis at Ripley on January 25; and possession of a used pipe used to smoke a dangerous drug.

Sgt Dick said police intercepted a car at 1am in Ripley and McKenzie was found with 3.5 grams of marijuana and a used glass pipe.

Magistrate Terry Duroux read more police facts onto the public record, saying that on February 27 last year McKenzie put 15 litres of fuel into a Holden Commodore, then went into the Strathpine service station to say he would be back to pay, but never did.

On February 9 he attended the BWS bottle shop at Strathpine. He removed a single Great Northern Lager stubby of beer from the fridge.

He concealed down his pants and left without paying.

McKenzie, who represented himself, told the court he remembered going to the bottle shop after work because he was probably thirsty but did not recall the stealing incident.

Mr Duroux asked him what penalty he thought should be imposed.

"You've seen my history. It's pretty embarrassing," McKenzie said.

"I'm 32 in April, hopefully I'm growing up.

"Oh mate, your honour I'm a painter. Not sure if a conviction (recorded) will affect me."

McKenzie was convicted and fined $900.

