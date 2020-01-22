Thirsty? Say hello to Noosa’s newest brewery

Manager Sarah Webber at The Boiling Pot in Noosaville which opened late last year. Photo: John McCutcheon

AN INDUSTRIAL estate in Noosa is fast becoming a happy go lucky pub crawl for thirsty punters after a third brewery opened in style.

Boiling Pot Brewing Co opened its doors late last year with a successful soft unveiling to iron out any problems.

Since then the Venture Dr business has increased its supply and now offers a tap room to patrons.

FINE BREWS: The Boiling Pot in Noosaville. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily

The brewery is within metres of the established Land and Sea Brewing Co and a stone's throw from Heads of Noosa Brewing Co.

In-house manager Sarah Webber said it was an exciting time for the craft beer business in general in the tourist town.

"It works really well all of us being nearby, people just jump on their bikes and hop from one to the other," Ms Webber said.

"We are all friends too, it's like working together, they've been so helpful."

With eight beers available, from the standard session drop to pale ale and black lager, Boiling Pot Brewing caters to a wide range of palates, washed down with oven-cooked pizza.

Head brewer at The Boiling Pot in Noosaville Pedro Bevilaqua de Lucca. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily

Ms Webber said the establishment had a large, comfy space to spread out on a beer garden and that live music plans were in the works.

"We are trying to book local bands and get that off the ground to do once a month parties," she said.

"So far we've been really well received.

"Christmas party season was really good for us.

"We had lots of group bookings in the courtyard."

She said the business was well supported by Sunshine Coast Craft Beers Tours which operated out of Maroochydore.