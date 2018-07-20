Thirtieth year of Dolphins victory set up a great rivalry

CELEBRATING the past to ensure the future is the focus for the Ray White Noosa Dolphins at home this weekend when they front up against Maroochydore in the local rugby union.

The match is not only the annual John Curry Memorial Shield match, which is dedicated to the long-serving Maroochydore captain, but is part of the Back to Noosa Weekend for the rugby players and the celebrations of the 30-year anniversary of the Dolphins' first premiership in 1988.

Noosa Dolphins have been a dominant force in Sunshine Coast rugby over a long period and trace their winning culture back to this watershed match.

Inaugural player and current Dolphins patron David Nicholson has fond memories of the grand final and is pleased to see the large number of players from that era who will be attending tomorrow's match and the celebrations tonight.

"We were only a very young club then, having started in 1985, and certainly did not have the facilities we enjoy today,” Nicholson said.

"We trained out at Reid Park, Tewantin, under a single spot light and played at the rugby league grounds.”

"Noosa made the grand final in both A-grade and reserve grade against Maroochydore winning both games and that rivalry between the two clubs continues today.

"A great rivalry, truly reflecting the spirit of rugby with old Maroochydore players being encouraged to join the Dolphins to watch the match together.”

The majority of the '88ers are attending the weekend, but will be sadly missing three of their team mates in Steve Scott, Nigel Green and Darryl Corrie who have all passed on.

"We will be holding a memorial vigil on Friday evening to remember our mates who are no longer with us, and that is not only Scotty, Nigel and Darryl, but all past Noosa Dolphin players and supports who have gone,” Nicholson said.

This reunion kicks off at 5.30pm tonight at the rugby club, with the memorial vigil at 6.30pm.

Saturday's A-grade kicks off at 3.30pm with all past players and supporters invited to attend the events to celebrate the Coast's classic rugby competitive spirit.

