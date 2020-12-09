‘Rapist nurse’ preyed on 21 victims, cops say

A nurse is accused of drugging, raping and sexually assaulting dozens of women between 2016 and 2020.

A Brisbane nurse is facing more than 46 counts of rape against 21 women after police raided his home and found phones, video recording equipment and prescription and illicit drugs.

In August police investigating the alleged sexual assault of a woman in her early 20s raided a Mary St address and arrested the 30-year-old man.

At the time they seized phones and recording equipment, with police appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

"Subsequently, a further 31 victims of alleged sexual assault were identified in relation to incidents across southeast Queensland dating back to 2016," police said in a statement today.

Detective Inspector Glen Farmer of the City Valley Crime Group said the man allegedly used social media dating sites to deceptively target his victims.

"It's also alleged he subsequently administered substances and filmed himself engaged in non-consensual sexual acts with his victims," he said.

"Detectives are continuing work to identify a number of women who they believe may also be victims of this man's alleged predatory behaviour.

"We are encouraging any woman who believes they may have experienced a similar pattern of behaviour to come forward."

Police said the man has now been charged with more than 135 offences including 46 counts of rape against 21 women. He has also been charged with 38 counts of observations or recordings in breach of privacy, 14 counts of stupefying in order to commit an offence and seven counts of unlawful possession of restricted drugs.

Police say the alleged offences were in Bethania, Springwood and Brisbane CBD between 2016 and 2020.

The man is also facing additional charges relating to computer hacking, distributing intimate images, impersonation and stalking.

He was remanded in custody following his first court appearance in August and is due to reappear in Brisbane Magistrates Court tomorrow.

Brisbane City detectives have encouraged anyone with information in relation to this investigation to contact police.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

Originally published as Thirty-two victims, 46 counts of rape: Brisbane's 'rapist nurse'