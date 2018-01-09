This chapel of love keeps popping up ...

POP UP: A Noosa wedding chapel made to order for that special day.

POPPING the question can now lead to producing a pop-up chapel to tie the knot in Noosa.

Master builder Gavin Hewitt has come up with a way to take the fancier wedding trappings outdoors.

Gavin said Noosa Chapels of Love still gave brides the romantic altar feel, thanks to his purpose-built chapel which consists of a series of portable pop-up arbours.

He was inspired by his own wedding to long-time Noosa local Ronnette Porter. Gavin brought from his former home town of Mackay a lovely old pair of Queenslander french doors that gave him the idea to build a little white chapel for the wedding ceremony in the garden of their Noosa Heads home.

"Guests were amazed at the chapel's intricate detail and Ronnette couldn't stop smiling as she danced down the aisle to the song Going to the Chapel of Love,” Gavin said.

At the end of the ceremony, Gavin surprised Ronnette when he pulled the rope on the working belltower and a Westminster chime rang out.

"Celebrant Bill Scurry said he'd never seen anything like it,” Gavin said.

He encouraged Gavin to make the chapels available for other couples on the coast so Gavin now delivers, assembles and removes these pop-up chapels in a couple of hours.

"They are free-standing and can be set up on the sand or one of the many popular beach-side wedding ceremony locations along Main Beach Noosa,” he said.

The craftsmanship and detail of design is not surprising as Gavin is also known for his winning kitchen designs at the Brisbane Ekka and he ran the Vintage2Vogue furniture business in Brisbane during the 1990s.

Gavin said some locals would remember Ronnette as co-owner of Native Sun Cuisine restaurant in Noosaville in the '90s, and as an active surf lifesaver at Noosa Heads Surf Club.

She was also one of Noosa's in-demand wedding photographers up until her retirement seven years ago.

"She now leads a much quieter life teaching people how to meditate and runs a popular social meet-up group called Noosa Healthy Lifestyle,” he said.

For more information, phone Gavin on 0466 888 217 or check out www.noosa chapels.com.