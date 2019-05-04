This Cooroy sale cut from very special cloth

DENIM DELIGHT: The denim sale aims to raise funds for Lifeline.

DENIM DELIGHT: The denim sale aims to raise funds for Lifeline.

ONE of Noosa hinterland's favourite sales is set to offer racks of bargains as Lifeline Cooroy's Denim and Country Sale trades up a storm.

Shoppers will be able to find an array of leather goods - handbags, riding attire and country clothing - including brand name goods from RM Williams, Levis, Thomas Cook, Ralph Lauren and Lee.

The sale will begin Thursday, May 9 at 8.30am, wrapping up Saturday, May 11 at 2.30pm at the Cooroy Memorial Hall.

All proceeds from Lifeline stores and sales across the state support the 131114 crisis line.

More than 170,000 contacts were made to Lifeline Queensland in the last financial year.

What:

Lifeline Cooroy Denim and Country Sale

When:

Thursday, May 9 - 8.30am-4.30pm. Friday, May 10 - 8.30am-4.30pm. Saturday, May 11 - 8.30am-2.30pm

Where:

Cooroy Memorial Hall, 23 Maple Street, Cooroy