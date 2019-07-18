This could be our cheapest electric car

MG's new EZS could prove to be Australia's cheapest electric car.

The compact SUV went on sale in the UK this week priced from £21,495 ($38,000), undercutting the likes of Nissan's Leaf and the Hyundai Kona Electric.

British customers benefit from a £3500 ($6200) government grant matched by MG, and includes the installation of a home charging point for the first 1000 customers.

Without incentives, the MG costs around $50,500 in the UK, a little more than Nissan's Leaf. This price would be close to double what a regular MG ZS costs in Australia.

It isn't clear where MG's local arm will pitch the model, which is expected to arrive soon.

MG is expected to confirm Australian details surrounding the EZS - which is not confirmed for sale locally - in the near future.

2019 MG EZS electric SUV.

Powered by a 44.5kWh lithium-ion battery pack linked to a 105kW/353Nm electric motor driving the front wheels, MG claims the ZS EV offers around 260 kilometres of driving range.

Every model sold in the UK comes with the MG Pilot driver assistance suite as standard, bringing autonomous emergency braking, active cruise control, blind spot monitoring and lane keeping assistance. An 8-inch touchscreen includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

We had a brief drive of the China-built machine at the Shanghai motor show this year, finding it was "responsive, easy to drive and typically rapid off the mark".

Helped by growing popularity for the petrol-powered MG ZS, MG sold 1000 cars in a month for the first time in June.