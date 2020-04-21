‘This is what you train for:’ Nurse marks 50yr milestone

NOOSA’S Robbie Date has seen just about everything in her 50 years of nursing and a worldwide health pandemic is something she said was all just part of the job.

Last week, Ms Date celebrates 50 years as a nurse, a career she has been passionate about since a young age.

“I was an early age when I decided (I wanted to be a nurse),” Ms Date said.

“Mum was a nurse and she would come home and talk about her day.”

“She worked during the polio epidemic and I was inspired by it.”

With no university degree available at the time, Ms Date stared her apprenticeship in 1970 at Brisbane’s Princess Alexandra Hospital.

“I was so excited when I finished, back then you graduated to the title ‘sister’.”

“We had to wear these ridiculous hats.”

MILESTONE: Robbie Date as a newly qualified nurse in 1970.

During her career, Ms Date moved to the United Kingdom where she fulfilled her dream of working as a midwife.

She also completed a graduate diploma in critical care nursing and worked in Melbourne and Sydney dabbling in various nursing departments before starting at Noosa Hospital 13 years ago.

“It’s without-a-doubt one of the most team-spirited place to be,” Ms Date said.

“They are and amazing group of people to work with and backed by a great nursing team.”

“I’m not ready to stop yet but I will see my nursing days out there.”

While she has a passion and love for the care she delivers to her patients, Ms Date said one of her favourite parts of the job was mentoring younger nurses.

“As a senior nurse it is our role to support young nurses,” she said.

“I take my hat off to anyone for taking on nursing.”

While she said the coronavirus crisis presented difficult challenges fro frontline health workers, this was exactly what nurses prepare for.

“This is what you train for,” she said.

“It’s nothing nurses of today can’t cope with.”

“We are also being offered support and training here at the hospital so we know what we are dealing with.”

MILESTONE: Robbie Date has celebrated 50 years or nursing, pictured with Noosa Hospital's Director of Clinical Services Shane Mitchell.

While Noosa Hospital has not dealt with and coronavirus patients to date, there are strict restrictions in place for staff and patients.

“They are keeping us all safe as frontline workers.”

“And the Noosa community, I believe is doing a really good job in listening to rules.”

Once crowned Noosa Hospital's’ Employee of the Year, Ms Date said she had seen great changes in the industry during her career, from uniforms through to medical breakthroughs.

“I’ve seen some huge changes in the industry, I wouldn't know where to start explaining.”

As part of her celebrations, Ms Date was due to meet with her fellow apprentice nurses, now scattered around the country, for a weekend at Maleny to celebrate.

While this has been cancelled due to the virus, Ms Date said they would have a wine over video chat.