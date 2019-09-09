Menu
Login
Canvas and Marine Covers Noosa specialising in boats and outdoor spaces.
Canvas and Marine Covers Noosa specialising in boats and outdoor spaces.
News

This local business has you covered

9th Sep 2019 12:00 PM

IF YOU are in need of a perfect fix-up for your outdoor furniture or boast then this award-winning crew have you covered.

Local business Canvas and Marine Covers recently returned from their national industry awards with recognition of their work for the manufacture and installation of five motorised urban track mesh outdoor blinds in the Noosa area.

Owners Peter and Maree Douglas said as a local business they constantly strive to find solutions for their clients’ needs.

“We actively try to resolve clients needs, in this case our client wanted to entertain all year round, create privacy from neighbouring properties, create shading from the sun as well as warmth in the winter,” Mr Douglas said.

Specialising in outdoor products Canvas and Marine Covers offer an extensive range of quality outdoor fabrics including Sunbrella, Mokum and “fun” ranges like 3beaches.

“Using acrylic canvas on the daybeds in plain grey and complimentary grey and white striped bolsters for the same clients completed their renovated pool area,” Ms Douglas said.

“These fabrics are suitable for outdoor all day every day.”

Canvas and Marine Covers also service and work closely with local marine businesses and have covered a multitude of boats over the past nine years.

“There is a friendly banter between boaties,” Mr Douglas said.

“We love creating custom solutions and endeavour to encompass all types of boaties' needs, new or renewed bimini covers, storage covers, over seat covers, all custom marine applications.”

“We enjoy our relationship with the boating community.”

Canvas and Marine Covers is at 19 Action Street, Noosaville and open Monday to Friday 8am-4pm, or phone 0448 744 154.

boating business canvas and marine coverings noosa business
Noosa News

Top Stories

    Event helping to fashion a cancer-free future

    Event helping to fashion a cancer-free future

    News Cancer Council Queensland Noosa’s annual spring fashion show adds to the thousands they have raised to fight cancer this year.

    Noosa triathlete keen to go full on

    Noosa triathlete keen to go full on

    News Noosa tri novice is full of running for crack at the world’s best

    Step up for Katie Rose

    Step up for Katie Rose

    News Noosa charity fundraiser a chance to step out and have some fun

    Slice of show life way back when

    Slice of show life way back when

    News The Noosa Country Show starts today in Pomona, showcasing the rich rural character...