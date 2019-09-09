This local business has you covered

Canvas and Marine Covers Noosa specialising in boats and outdoor spaces.

IF YOU are in need of a perfect fix-up for your outdoor furniture or boast then this award-winning crew have you covered.

Local business Canvas and Marine Covers recently returned from their national industry awards with recognition of their work for the manufacture and installation of five motorised urban track mesh outdoor blinds in the Noosa area.

Owners Peter and Maree Douglas said as a local business they constantly strive to find solutions for their clients’ needs.

“We actively try to resolve clients needs, in this case our client wanted to entertain all year round, create privacy from neighbouring properties, create shading from the sun as well as warmth in the winter,” Mr Douglas said.

Specialising in outdoor products Canvas and Marine Covers offer an extensive range of quality outdoor fabrics including Sunbrella, Mokum and “fun” ranges like 3beaches.

“Using acrylic canvas on the daybeds in plain grey and complimentary grey and white striped bolsters for the same clients completed their renovated pool area,” Ms Douglas said.

“These fabrics are suitable for outdoor all day every day.”

Canvas and Marine Covers also service and work closely with local marine businesses and have covered a multitude of boats over the past nine years.

“There is a friendly banter between boaties,” Mr Douglas said.

“We love creating custom solutions and endeavour to encompass all types of boaties' needs, new or renewed bimini covers, storage covers, over seat covers, all custom marine applications.”

“We enjoy our relationship with the boating community.”

Canvas and Marine Covers is at 19 Action Street, Noosaville and open Monday to Friday 8am-4pm, or phone 0448 744 154.