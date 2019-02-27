This one's not your average yoga event

RELAX: The Gratitude Yoga Farm Experience is on Saturday, December 1, in Doonan.

RELAX: The Gratitude Yoga Farm Experience is on Saturday, December 1, in Doonan. Contributed

DOES morning yoga on a farm, green smoothie foraging, whole-food morning tea and a gratitude circle sound like the perfect way to invite the end of the year?

Then Gratitude Yoga Farm Experience this Saturday might be for you.

From 8.30am the event is a collaboration between Shambhala Farm, Doonan and Beyond Experiences.

The retreat has been designed as an authentic immersion into yoga set in the farm's open-air shala.

Director Emily Mills said participants would enjoy the energetic yoga flow surrounded by nature.

"The yoga practice will remind you to slow down, to appreciate the moment and leave you feeling refreshed,” she said.

After yoga, guests will be guided on a farm trail to pick ingredients for a post-workout smoothie to enjoy with a whole-food, chef-designed morning tea.

Shambhala Farm's proprietor will also share in knowledge and passion about wholesome produce.

"A gratitude circle in the shala will conclude the experience and set you free into December to be grounded and grateful for the festive season,” she said.

Tickets available at www.facebook.com/

beyondexperiences or phone 0449131001.