This outfit takes upcycling to the next level

YANNI Van Zijl might just have your next outfit to wear to the races sorted.

The Noosa artist won first place in the sustainability category of the wearable art competition at the Horizon Festival with her piece called Bleached Reef.

"I called the garment Bleached Reef and it was made of recycled milk bottles and cable ties," Yanni said.

"It's talking about the increased water temperatures bleaching the coral in the Great Barrier Reef, and that being caused by climate change and plastic and oils being mined.

"It is also a statement about the devastating affects of plastic on our marine life."

Yanni said the piece took her a couple of weeks to construct and was her first venture in to creating a large plastic artwork on her own.

"It took about two weeks, on and off," she said.

"First you've got to gather and collect the milk bottles... I lost count of how many I used in that piece.

"Pam Wolpole and I have collaborated on larger projects before using milk bottles and plastics, but this was the first big piece I'd made by myself."

Yanni said she has made milk bottle accessories before and friends have worn them while enjoying a Day on the Green.

"I've had a display just of those head pieces at the Cooroy Butter Factory, and friends have worn them to the races," Yanni said.

The Horizon Festival is a festival of culture and arts held at Eumundi and other areas of the Sunshine Coast.

Yanni said the wearable art competition, held on August 25, was a great day enjoyed by all.

"It was held at the Eumundi Square as part of the Horizon Festival," she said.

"There was four great judges judging. One of them was a judge from a wearable art competition in New Zealand.

"It was really beautifully done. They had a lovely indigenous ceremony at the beginning welcoming everyone.

"It was a really lovely day.

"The calibre and the range of art was great."