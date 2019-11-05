This power trip in Noosa is all up hill as horse power muscles up

Bruce Haworth's 1969 BOSS 302-inspired Ford Mustang with 373kW Windsor V8 will be part of the Shannons Muscle Car Group at the Noosa Hill Climb.

LOVE the sound of roaring V8s thundering through the forest?

This weekend’s Noosa Summer Hill Climb should provide ample rumble as the Shannons Muscle Car Group adds classic V8 thrills to an already impressive field of race cars.

The group is only for 1963-73 Australian or American V8s, with highlights including Sunshine Coast native Bruce Haworth’s striking 1969 BOSS 302-inspired Ford Mustang with 373kW Windsor V8.

He and some 140 other drivers will launch up Tewantin’s Gyndier Drive for what is widely regarded as the toughest hill climb course in Australia.

The track is 1.5km long with 14 testing corners run through State forest and is fringed with unforgiving concrete barriers, rock walls and gum trees. It’s a test of speed and bravery against the clock, with inevitable spins and bumps adding to the drama of the two-day event.

Cars are divided into numerous classes and release at approximately 30-second intervals. Spectators are able to enjoy the action from grandstands and numerous other vantage points along the route, plus have excellent pit access to see the cars up close and talk to drivers.

An eclectic field of race cars is always the norm. Other classic V8s include a 1965 Ford Falcon, five Holden Toranas and an impressive line-up of Mustangs. Modern V8s also join the party, as do modern Lotus Elises and Exiges, Mazda MX-5, Audi S3, Mercedes-AMG A45 and VW Golf R.

Pre-war representation includes a 1925 Austin 7 Special, 1938 Triumph Wolseley and very special 1933 Aston Martin Le Mans “Long Chassis”. Other treats include a sumptuous Jaguar E-Type Lightweight replica, 1958 Porsche 356A and Lotus 23 replica.

Always among the fastest are the all-wheel-drive racers, include a Nissan GT-R and rally heroes Mitsubishi Lancer Evos and Subaru WRXs. And of course the single-seat hill climb specials that always prove fastest of the day, including serial champion Michael von Rappard in his rapid Dallara Hayabusa F392 F3 car.

Racing starts at 8.30am on Saturday and Sunday, with tickets available at the gate each day. Access to the start and main pit area is from the bottom of Gyndier Drive off Noosa-Cooroy Rd.

A street parade and display of some of the competing cars will be on Hastings St, Noosa Heads, this Friday from 3.30pm.