This sounds like sweet Noosa success

Noosa Music Society committee members Rob Melbourne, Jeanne Georgius and John Stamp are all smiles.

IT HAS been music to the ears of many in Noosa.

The Noosa Music Society is planning ahead for more musical feasts after locals embraced the second successful concert on at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Hall.

Society president Rob Melbourne, secretary Jeanne Georgius and treasurer John Stamp are delighted with response.

The NMS is a longstanding, non-profit community organisation formed by volunteers in 1989 to provide opportunities to see and hear world-class musicians performing locally.

Their aim is to provide access to these rich cultural experiences at prices well-below those paid in city venues.

“Recently, the society had faced financial difficulties and possible closure at the beginning of 2019,” an NMS spokeswoman said.

However the newly formed committee which includes vice-president Felicity Anderson and John Whitely and Deb Cox, have stuck to their task and now want to thank the community for supporting the two concerts.

“The success of these concerts has ensured that NMS will remain part of the cultural landscape of Noosa,” she said.

“Tedeschi was very generous in sharing thoughts and stories as he performed his favourite piano pieces to an audience of over 230 people.”

The spokeswoman said the NMS looks forward to present future concerts to the local community and welcomes interested locals to join their mailing list or volunteer at events.

For more information please go to www.noosamusic.org or follow us on Facebook at Noosa Music Society.