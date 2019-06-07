This stoke sets Noosa surf reserve worlds apart

MASTER CLASS: Tristan Pearce (left) explains the local surf culture to Wyoming Uni students with the help of Noosa's master shaper Tom Wegener (right).

MASTER CLASS: Tristan Pearce (left) explains the local surf culture to Wyoming Uni students with the help of Noosa's master shaper Tom Wegener (right). Peter Gardiner

REAL surfers always find a wave.

That's what Noosa's adopted sustainable surf culture guru Tom Wegener told the media as a new crop of fledgling surfers from the University of Wyoming on Main Beach watched as First Point barely raised a ripple.

He was going to give these students who live "as the crow flies, about 1500 miles from the (US) coast” their surfboard riding "baptism” further up the beach near the Noosa River mouth, where a wave was happening.

"They'll feel the ocean, they'll get that stoke. Our greatest asset is that wave that comes through every 10 seconds.”

University of the Sunshine Coast surfing academic and Canadian Tristan Pearce has helped Wyoming Uni tour leaders Jeff Hamerlinck and Maggie Bourque set up this meeting with Tom, whose pure stoke is charged by the Noosa Biosphere and this World Surfing Reserve.

Jeff said the uni sits in the middle of the central Rocky Mountains while Maggie said "we have what we call the sage brush sea - just open landscape”.

They have organised a three-week university tour as part of their Landscapes of South East Queensland studies that also takes in Fraser Island and Brisbane.

"To get the deep local knowledge of Tristan and Tom would be really excellent for students who are not in a typical coastal environment... they'll get an understanding about what it is like to live in close relationship with the ocean,” Maggie said.

"We had a bit of walk in the national park this morning and saw dolphins. We've seen lots of different shades of the Sunshine Coast and this (Noosa) is a pretty sparkling gem.”

And when Tristan asked Tom to explain what sets Noosa apart in the surf stakes, the former Californian master shaper says on its best days, First Point through to the national park has "five Malibu breaks” offering perfection.

Tom said people of foresight in the Noosa Parks Association did the negotiating with the powers that be which "shaped this place” so the Noosa headland was not and over-developed road and the North Shore is still a natural place of escape.

He fell in love with the laid-back surf culture where no one is allowed to privately own the beaches.

"Noosa is such a leader in thinking with the Biosphere and the World Surfing Reserve... and it just keeps rolling out... finding yourself in surfing really relates to finding yourself in wider life. The lessons you learn in surfing are really beautiful.”