This way to our cultural harmony with Gubbi Gubbi

COME THIS WAY: Booin Gari is a celebration on Noosa's First Nation culture that brings the community together. Uwe Wullfen

THE invitation is in the name of Noosa's highly regarded indigenous celebration.

In the language of the Gubbi Gubbi, "booin gari” means "come this way”.

The Gubbi Gubbi Dance Troupe invites the community to their festival held on the banks of the Noosa River on Tuesday, September 25, to celebrate and share in the richness of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture.

Booin Gari Festival offers opportunities to immerse yourself in Australia's First Nation culture through song and dance, art and craft, stories and yarning, bush tucker tastings and water craft.

Kabi Kabi traditional custodian Lyndon Davis is proud to host the 11th year of the popular family festival that keeps offering more, without the usual festival prices.

"We want people to come our way, join in workshops and be entertained, so pretty much everything is free or low cost,” he said.

"Where there is a low cost (gold coin donation) you get to take the art piece you made home - returning boomerangs, ochre on canvas, feather jewellery or weaving - so it's good value for families.”

Headlining this year's event is rising star and singer-songwriter Emily Wurramara performing in both English and traditional (Anindilyakwa) language.

Ms Wurramara is riding a high on the back of a national tour and release of her debut album, Milyakburra.

She has earned popularity from Triple J to ABC listeners and major festivalaudiences.

Other talents appearing are guitar virtuoso Chris Tamwoy with his sister Tania-Rose on harmonies, Fred Leone blending modern and traditional genres and roots-reggae Mufassa (aka Dale Mallet of The Floating Bridges) and his Pride (band).

"This year's going to be something special, with Aboriginal dance troupes travelling to perform with us and Torres Strait Islanders Malu-Kiai Mura Buai and Drums of Mer also performing their traditional dance and songs,” Mr Davis said.

The origins of the Booin Gari event began in the car park of United Synergies, formerly Noosa Youth Service, and they remain major sponsor and partner of Gubbi Gubbi Dance to sustain the unique festival for Noosa.

These partners see Booin Gari advancing reconciliation and strengthening communities, and Lyndon Davis explains the event is built on enabling cultural knowledge and connections.

"Booin Gari Festival is an opportunity to share our culture and connection to country to the broader community, as well as bringdifferent language groups and families together.”

United Synergies and Noosa Shire Council are major event sponsors.

United Synergies development manager Susan Beaton expressed why the community sector was a big supporter of the festival.

"Reconciliation is understanding in your heart the wrongs of the past and the opportunities for healing now and in the future,” she said.

"Festival sponsorship to date has been 100 per cent from the local community sector and local government - our sector understands reconciliation and the strength of connecting people to culture.”

Festival, with support also from Our PHN, IFYS, North Coast Aboriginal Corporation for Community Health, Anglicare, STEPS Group, Coast2Bay Housing, BUSY At Work and Suncare.

Parking is available in Chaplin Park off Mill St to make it easy for patrons to "come this way”.