This week's movies

Nicholas Hoult in Tolkien.
16th Jun 2019 12:00 PM

NOW SHOWING AT NOOSA CINEMAS:

Red Joan

Tolkien

Men In Black: International

X-men: Dark Phoenix

The Seceret Life Of Pets 2

Rocketman

Alladdin

Godzilla: King Of Monsters

JOIN the senior's morning tea screening of 'Tolkien' -June 19 complimentary morning tea from 10am - tickets on sale now.

Secure your tickets to the upcoming all-time favourite classic 'Dirty Dancing' screening for our Chicks at the Flicks event, June 26 from 6.30pm

For all the latest information and updates on special events and weekly session times, like us on Facebook; BCCNoosaCinemas or visit www.eventcinemas.com.au

