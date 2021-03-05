‘This will take off’: Supermarket giant's bright new idea

A supermarket has introduced a new way of delivering a product that an expert says is ‘sure to take off’.

The supermarket giant has just started rolling out a premium pick n mix range of treats just for dogs.

The display that has just been unveiled at Coles' Toombul, in the Brisbane suburb of Nundah, could easily be mistaken for the health food and nuts range display for humans.

It's one of the first stores in Queensland to be fitted-out with the pick n mix range of treats which includes kangaroo tails, crocodile 'sausage bites'.

Retail expert Gary Mortimer said Coles was on to a winner as pet accessories, clothing and supplies were starting to boom.

"This will take off," the Queensland University Marketing professor said.

"The pet accessory market has exploded and you now have department stores expanding their pet clothing, toys and accessories lines."

Chicken salmon and liver flavoured treats are among the doggie delicacies within more than 20 dispensers in the new pick n mix pet food range. Picture: Supplied: Coles

Michael Papalia, Coles senior pet food category manager, said that people were spending more on their pets.

"Our data shows customers are spending 50 per cent more on their pets compared to just three years ago, so our new pet treat bars are catering to this increasing trend," Mr Papalia said.

'We've also seen spending on pets increase by more than 10 per cent since the start of the pandemic, suggesting customers are enjoying the extra time they have at home with their pooches."

Also available are salmon and liver 'training' treats within more than 20 dispensers.

New range of pick n mix range of pet treats at a Coles supermarket in Brisbane. Picture: Gary Mortimer

Coles first trialled the pick n mix doggie delicacies at a store in inner-Melbourne in 2019 and now the innovation has started to gain momentum with a few dozen stores now coming online, said a Coles representative.

Australians spend some $13 billion annually on their pets, according to the RSPCA.

"Dog owners send the most, with an estimated average of $1627 per animal each year," RSPCA observed about the characteristics of Australian pet owners.

"Cat owners spend an estimated average of $962 per animal each year."

Forty per cent of Australian households have at least one dog, according to the RSPCA. Picture Tait Schmaal

In total, there are more than 29 million household pets in Australia which also has one of the highest ownership rates in the world.

More than 60 per cent of households have at least one pet.

Dogs are clearly the most popular with about 40 per cent of households having at least one dog and 27 per cent of households possessing a cat while fish are third (11 per cent) most popular.

"In 2019, over 60 per cent of dog and car owners considered their pet as a member of the family," the RSPCA stated.

Originally published as 'This will take off': Coles bright new idea