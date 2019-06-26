This woman became a truckie to live her brother's dream
A TATTOO isn't the only way Becky Martin has honoured her late brother Wayne.
She also became a truck driver to "finish my brother's dream and joy of driving".
"(Now I'm a truck driver) I can see why he loved it so much," she said.
"I can't see myself going back to an office job any time soon."
The 25-year-old, who lives in the Albury-Wodonga area, works for Hume's Transport driving a semi-trailer, doing interstate work between Melbourne and Sydney weekly.
"I've been driving for almost two years. I started in a heavy rigid and now I do have my B-double licence."
Becky shared her story with Big Rigs after we put out a call on our Facebook page asking for truckies to share the stories about their tattoos.
"The reason I got the tattoo done was 'cause I know how much Wayne loved trucks, especially the big ones, so I thought it would be a great symbol to remember him," she said.
"I got it done around five months or so after his tragic passing in 2016 (in a truck crash), a day I will remember for the rest of my life."
Truck photographer Mark McGahey was another reader who shared the story behind his tattoo.
"The 909 represents the first truck I learnt to drive 18-speed in and was the first truck I legally drove on-road in all combinations," Mark said about the artwork on his arm.
"Mountains in the background represent the sight I used to see when I used to go trucking with my old boy back home in New Zealand.
"The rest of the arm is all mechanical-based to support my love of cars and trucks."