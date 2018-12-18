Meghan ‘controlling’, dad claims

Actress Meghan Markle is ‘ghosting’ her dad Thomas, he says. Picture: Ray Tamarra/Getty Images

MEGHAN Markle's estranged father Thomas has told a breakfast television show his royal daughter was ignoring his daily texts and letters and told of his fear he'll never get to see her baby.

In a stunning outburst, Mr Markle, 74, told Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan that Meghan was a "controlling" figure who enjoyed being in charge and confessed he hoped the Queen would intervene in their escalating feud.

He has had no contact with the Duchess of Sussex since just before her wedding to Prince Harry in May and agreed with Morgan that she had "ghosted" him.

"I'm very disappointed by it. I'm not sure why it's happening. I'm reaching out ...every day I try and text her and just haven't had any comment back."

He told the program his texts to Meghan were simple - "I just keep asking to respond back to them".

Thomas Markle has given another interview.

Mr Markle said he couldn't understand why she was behaving the way she was.

"She's a very controlling person - that's part of her nature - but she's never rude... the ghosting I don't completely understand, she's always been in charge that's her nature, but she has been always polite with it."

Harry and Meghan have not spoken to Thomas Markle.

He thought she and Prince Harry, who he has never met, had believed tabloid lies and thought he was speaking to media more than he actually was.

"The funny thing about my daughter and Prince Harry is that they believe everything they read in the paper.

"What's happened, I'm not sure. I'd love to talk about it. I think it comes back to the fact that reporters pick up on interviews I've done and write their own stories and tell lies."

It comes after it was claimed on Monday that Prince Harry, 34, and Meghan, 37, had been nicknamed Monica and Chandler of Friends fame by royal staff because of her controlling reputation.

Meghan has endured weeks of damaging headlines amid speculation a rift has opened up between her and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge. She is also accused of causing tension between Harry and his brother Prince William.

He dismissed the speculation as lies, but admitted "I'm not sure what is happening."

"She was raised on Hollywood stages and learned to respect the crew. She learned to respect everyone - I just can't see her being rude to anybody. It's not her."

Mr Markle's trouble with Meghan began when he was pictured getting fitted for a suit for her wedding and looking at online stories about his daughter, but it emerged he had co-operated with a paparazzi to get the pictures. He later claimed he didn't do it for the money and was just trying obtain a better image.

He then missed the wedding because of a heart condition.

Mr Markle hoped the Queen would step in soon before things got any worse.

"I would appreciate anything she can do. I would think she would want to resolve the family problems."

"All families, royal or otherwise, are the same and they should all be together certainly around the holidays," Mr Markle said.

He said he hadn't received a Christmas card yet from his daughter - if she didn't send one then this would be the first year she had not done so.

He revealed he would spend Christmas with friends and helping neglected children, but said his real wish was some contact with Meghan.

Mr Markle said he had a simple message for Meghan and Harry if they were watching.

"I love you very much, you're my daughter and I would really like to hear from you. Whatever differences we have, we should be able to work them out."

Meghan Markle pictured with her father Thomas Markle when she was a child. Picture: Supplied/ Instagram

"I'm hopeful soon something will be resolved and we will be talking, this can't continue forever. People say don't speak and they (Meghan and Harry) will speak (but) that hasn't happened.

"I don't plan to be silent for the rest of my life, I love my daughter she has to know, has to call me and reach out to me."

Asked whether he was confident of seeing their child he answered he was "hopeful".

"They will produce a beautiful baby - I hope to see a little Meghan or little Harry.

"I think she will make a great mum."

Markle appeared to be struggling with his emotions when he said he hoped he could meet their child and play a role in all their lives.

"There has to be a place for me. I'm her father and I will be the grandfather to her child.

"I'm here and she knows it."

Speaking after the interview, Morgan told viewers "It's just sad isn't it.

"I honestly think he's a decent guy who has been put into this maelstrom of Royal madness and no one is helping him.

"Occasionally he pops up and does an interview, but really it's just a plea from the heart."

