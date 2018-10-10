Thou doth not want to miss

"ROMEO, Romeo, wherefore art thou Romeo.”

We've all studied him at school and know his stories and whether on the big screen with Leonardo DiCaprio or on stage, William Shakespeare's plays have captivated the world for generations.

Now, the works of history's greatest playwright will feature at the inaugural Sunshine Coast Shakespeare Festival at Noosa Arts Theatre happening this Saturday, October 13.

"Noosa Arts Theatre audiences will be blessed in seeing young and old actors from across the Sunshine Coast take to the stage to honour the great pioneer of the English language by performing some of his greatest works of theatre for you to enjoy,” festival convenor Eilleen Walder said.

"Shakespeare's masterpieces have birthed many modern-day phrases and words such as Good riddance, Fight fire with fire, All's well that ends well, All that glitters is not gold, Eaten me out of house and home and Neither rhyme nor reason.”

The festival begins at 11am and will give actors, musicians, singers and dancers an opportunity to show their talents and receive feedback from experienced adjudicator Veronica Neave.

Tickets are $17 for adults and children/concession $12 and can be purchased at Noosa Arts Theatre, on their website or phone 5449 9343.

The day will be jam-packed with everything Shakespeare with a variety of categories performing including juniors, seniors, open, monologue, duologue or group acting, music and dance.

"Come along if you want to see the Elizabethan plays become a dish fit for the Gods,” Ms Walder said.