‘Thousands of members’: Big goals for Noosa business group

BIG GOALS: Noosa business group is hoping to catapult their current numbers in the thousands.

NOOSA Chamber of Commerce is confident they could soon see membership numbers increased into the thousands.

Chamber president Murray Brown praised the group for hosting a successful meet the candidates evening on Tuesday, February 18 at the Noosa Heads Surf Club.

“Between 130 to 150 people in attendance for the Q&A, providing a valuable insight, vet the various candidates, democracy at work, allowing people to decide who to vote specifically for business in the region,” he said.

As part of the Noosa Council candidates event, Chamber provided a live online feed throughout the evening which was viewed by a large number of people.

“Over 4000 people visited the site subsequently, 99% of the comments and feedback have been positive,” Mr Brown said.

It is this sort of strong following that leads the Chamber to believe they can catapult their current membership of approximately 200 financial members into the thousands.

“With 7000 businesses in the greater Noosa region we aspire to have thousands of members,” Mr Brown said.

“The more members we have the stronger our voice with government to allowing us to provide the outcomes of the results business requires.

“We encourage all local business people to visit the website become a financial member take advantage of all the benefits our Chamber provides.”