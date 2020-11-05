Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Mangoes from a Northern Territory supplier have been recalled after fruit fly larvae was found in a mango in South Australia.
Mangoes from a Northern Territory supplier have been recalled after fruit fly larvae was found in a mango in South Australia.
News

Thousands of mangoes recalled after fruit fly find

by NATASHA EMECK
5th Nov 2020 2:38 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THOUSANDS of mangoes from a Northern Territory supplier have been recalled after fruit fly larvae was found in a mango in South Australia.

South Australia's Department of Primary Industries and Regions has requested about 2000 trays of mangoes from the affected NT grower be pulled from supermarket shelves to be either fumigated or destroyed.

This includes all produce sent to South Australia since Monday, October 5, from the affected grower.

The outbreak was discovered by a member of the public who quickly notified authorities.

A spokeswoman from NT's Department of Industry they were working with the impacted supplier and SA officials.

"To date the supplier has complied with all national requirements," she said.

"Based on the current information, this is an isolated incident and no further recalls need to be issued.

"The department will continue to monitor the situation."

natasha.emeck@news.com.au

 

 

Originally published as Thousands of NT mangoes recalled after fruit fly find

food recall fruit fly mangoes

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teen injured after falling from high ropes course

        Premium Content Teen injured after falling from high ropes course

        News A teenager was taken to hospital last night after falling about 10m from a high ropes course at Noosa North Shore.

        Aged care redesign keeps cockatoos in mind

        Premium Content Aged care redesign keeps cockatoos in mind

        Environment Proposed tree removal sparks online petition to Noosa Council

        Sweltering temps, fire danger forecast for Coast

        Premium Content Sweltering temps, fire danger forecast for Coast

        Weather The Coast is expected to swelter through above average temperatures