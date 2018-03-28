Menu
Login
News

Thousands want 'split'

The petition for Southern Downs Regional Council to de-amalgamate will be presented to parliament on May 2.
The petition for Southern Downs Regional Council to de-amalgamate will be presented to parliament on May 2. Contributed

SIGNATURES in favour of de-amalgamation continue to rack up, with about 3200 collected so far.

More than 1800 people have signed the hard copy petition, while a further 1390 have completed the online form. Granite Belt Community Association president Rev Alan Colyer says numbers continue to flood in each day.

"All of Wallangarra has been done but we haven't counted those numbers," he said. "We've got to go out now into the other suburbs. I'm pleased with how it's tracking."

Rev Colyer said the campaign would head to Allora and Killarney in coming days, as well as hitting the streets of Warwick.

He said he had been surprised by how many in Warwick seemed to support the cause. "But, we really need a lot more (signatures). Every one counts."

Topics:  council councils de-amalgamation granite belt community association

Stanthorpe Border Post

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Noosa in dire need of housing crisis fix

Noosa in dire need of housing crisis fix

We need community housing in Noosa: Bolton

Jordan learns to keep safe in sun

SUN SAFETY: Jordan Mercer will be participating in Brisbane's Melanoma March tomorrow.

Speaking out for sun safety

A critical backlash for tourism takeover claim

Noosa Main Beach is preparing for the holiday crowds.

Tourism debate checks in to Noosa

From Peregian Springs to Africa to make joyful deliveries

LIFE SUPPORT: Helping make some important deliveries in Africa is local Chase Becker

Delivering help from afar

Local Partners