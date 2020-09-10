Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Details of a horrifying carjacking which saw a 67-year-old woman threatened with a syringe have emerged as police remain on the hunt for the culprit.
Details of a horrifying carjacking which saw a 67-year-old woman threatened with a syringe have emerged as police remain on the hunt for the culprit.
Crime

Threatened with syringe: Woman’s carpark horror revealed

by Kara Sonter
10th Sep 2020 8:06 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 67-year-old driver was allegedly threatened with a syringe by another woman during a horrific carjacking at the weekend.

Police remain on the hunt for a woman who allegedly stole the car from the 67-year-old woman driver after allegedly climbing into the grey Mazda 3 at Alexandra Hills Saturday night.

The suspect woman allegedly threatened the driver with a syringe and demanded she be driven to Capalaba.

Just after 3.30pm Saturday, the 67-year-old woman was waiting in her car at Alexandra Hills Shopping Centre when another woman entered the car and sat in the passenger seat.

The woman demanded to be driven to Capalaba and while driving through Chandler on Old Cleveland Road, threatened the 67-year-old woman.

A struggle ensued, where the older woman was allegedly pulled by the hair and suffered facial injuries before the suspect woman took off in the car.

Police today confirmed the investigation was ongoing.

Originally published as Threatened with syringe: Woman's carpark horror revealed

carjacking crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Late doctor’s legacy inspires youngers’ adventures

        Premium Content Late doctor’s legacy inspires youngers’ adventures

        Community Dr June Canavan’s foundation is now supporting the adventurous spirit of Sunshine Butterflies youngsters living with disability.

        Coaches reveal Tigers to star in AFL finals

        Premium Content Coaches reveal Tigers to star in AFL finals

        News Here are the Tigers players who will lead team to victory in finals

        No car safe in man’s alleged crime spree

        Premium Content No car safe in man’s alleged crime spree

        Crime Man allegedly tried to break into more than 100 cars on Coast

        Urgent river health fix likely to take ‘decades’

        Premium Content Urgent river health fix likely to take ‘decades’

        News River’s threatened benthick layers impacted for years to come