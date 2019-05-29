A MAN was taken to Nambour Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a three-car accident at Cooroy on Tuesday afternoon.

It is believed a 64-year-old Corinda, Brisbane man was driving a Hyundai i40 south on Yurol Forest Drive who, after merging with southbound traffic on Elm St, attempted a U-turn in the path of oncoming traffic.

"A Ford Territory travelling south on Elm Street has collided with the front of the other vehicle, and the driver of a Honda CRV following behind was unable to avoid the initial collision in front of her and has crashed into the [Territory],” Noosa Police officer-in-charge, Senior Sergeant Ben Carroll said.

The Territory driver, a 27-year-old man from Gympie, and the Honda driver, a 20-year-old female from Cooran, were uninjured.

Snr Sgt Carroll said traffic was diverted with the assistance of the SES whilst the crash investigation, vehicle towing and clear-up was undertaken.