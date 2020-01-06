Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Three people have been charged with breaching total fire bans on days of significant fire danger - two of which for allegedly cooking in the open.
Three people have been charged with breaching total fire bans on days of significant fire danger - two of which for allegedly cooking in the open. Contributed
Crime

Food cooks charged for breaching fire bans

6th Jan 2020 1:01 PM

Three people have been charged with breaching a total fire ban amid significantly elevated fire danger across NSW.

The incidents occurred on Saturday and Sunday at Cooma in NSW's south, Tarro near Maitland and Countegany south of Queanbeyan.

The former two incidents allegedly involved attempts to light an open fire for cooking, while the latter involved the lighting of several small fires.

The three accused have been issued court attendance notices and will appear in NSW courts within the next three months.

Another man was on the weekend charged with allegedly using power tools which sparked a 25-hectare blaze at Marsden Park, northwest of Sydney.

A fire believed to be lit by fireworks on Sunday evening also burned a grassed area at Sydney Olympic Park.

At least 60 homes were destroyed in blazes across southern NSW on Saturday, taking to 576 the number of houses razed since New Year's Eve.

The state experienced severe to extreme fire danger on Saturday.

bushfires fire ban heat

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bridging the Hastings St traffic problem

        premium_icon Bridging the Hastings St traffic problem

        News Call for a bridge crossing to Noosa Pde to end the Hastings St traffic build up.

        Dream 1960s riverfront home hits market as buyers swarm

        premium_icon Dream 1960s riverfront home hits market as buyers swarm

        Property Modest home was last sold in 1986 for $150,000

        Fish of the Week is a personal best flatty …

        premium_icon Fish of the Week is a personal best flatty …

        News Davo’s Fish of the Week and where they’re biting.

        Five things to do this week

        Five things to do this week

        News Looking for something to do in Noosa this week? Here are five events happening...