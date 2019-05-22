Three cheers for our chappies

FUNDRAISER: School chaplains will celebrate Chappy Week with "Chained to my Chappy”.

IF YOU are in Tewantin today, pay a visit to local chaplain Bill Howard and a group of volunteers who are taking part in the "Chained to my Chappy” fundraiser.

As part of annual Chappy Week, about 800 schools state-wide celebrate and raise awareness for the work of school chaplains within their communities.

Prominent locals have volunteered to be chained up with Mr Howard on Poinciana St, where they will phone out to invite donations to support Mr Howard's work at Tewantin State School.

"Federal funding only provides 1.5 days per week in the school but generous community giving allows more time to support the students, staff and families dealing with life's issues,” Mr Howard said.

Community support in helping the team raise money will secure their release from the "chain gang”.

Chaplaincy work is vital to provide social, emotional, practical and spiritual support to school students, ranging from family problems to grief and personal tradgedy.