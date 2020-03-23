Three cops in quarantine, one tested for COVID-19

A Sunshine Coast police officer is awaiting test results for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

THREE Sunshine Coast police officers are self-quarantining and one is awaiting results after being tested for the novel coronavirus.

Sunshine Coast Acting Superintendent Jason Overland said no officers had tested positive to COVID-19, but three were self-quarantining after meeting the requirements from Queensland Health.

"Tests have been performed on one of the officers and we await an outcome from that test," he said.

Act Supt Overland said appropriate care was being offered to the officer and their colleagues.

Relevant areas and equipment have been cleaned to ensure they are safe for ongoing use.

"The community can be reassured the Queensland Police Service has processes in place to ensure there are sufficient resources to maintain ongoing calls for service," Act Supt Overland said.

"Contact tracing, conducted by (Queensland Health), will assist health authorities to identify anyone who might have had close contact with the officer during the infectious window."

As of Sunday afternoon, authorities have confirmed 22 confirmed cases on the Sunshine Coast.