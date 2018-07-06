Three crashes in an hour in Rockhampton in middle of night

A Nissan Patrol hit median strip and flipped on Bruce Hwy, just north of the Neville Hewitt Bridge in the middle of the night. The driver fled the scene.

A Nissan Patrol hit median strip and flipped on Bruce Hwy, just north of the Neville Hewitt Bridge in the middle of the night. The driver fled the scene. Contributed

EMERGENCY services were kept busy overnight with crashes - one which blocked the Neville Hewitt Bridge for 1.5 hours.

Crews were called to a single vehicle crash on the bridge on the Bruce Highway at 12.40am with the accident blocking the northbound lanes.

The bridge was reopened about 2.10am.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said police attended the crash where a Nissan Patrol hit a median strip and flipped.

He said the driver of the vehicle fled the scene and police are investigating.

RELATED: The one thing to push fuel prices down is getting closer

FUEL PRICES: Businesses and residents penalised for living in the regions

Community grieves after Tom loses his fight for life after highway crash

Crews were also called to a crash at The Caves on the Bruce Hwy at 2am where a ute rolled over.

Crews were also called to a crash at The Caves on the Bruce Hwy at 2am where a ute rolled over. Contributed

One person was treated at the scene by Queensland Ambulance Service.

A QAS spokesman said a male in his late teens was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition with facial and pelvic injuries after the vehicle rolled multiple times.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews were also called to a side swipe incident on the Bruce Highway at Marmor at 1.15am.

She said it involved a truck and a car but the truck was not at the scene when QFES arrived.

The spokeswoman said there was extensive damage to a guard rail which the QFES crew waited for Main Roads crews to arrive and fix before leaving the scene.

The car involved was on the side of the road when QFES arrived.

Paramedics transported two patients to Rockhampton Hospital in stable conditions following the crash.

The first patient, a male of unknown age, sustained chest and abdominal injuries and the second female patient, of unknown age, sustained minor injuries.

If you have information for police about any of these crashes, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.