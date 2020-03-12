Three dead after stabbing spree

Three people are dead and a woman is fighting for life after a stabbing rampage in Melbourne's suburbs overnight that ended with the suspected assailant being shot by police.

The first incident occurred about 10.40pm last night at Jolimont Railway Station in East Melbourne, when a man approached a protective services officer and struck up a conversation before attacking him with an "edged weapon" and running away.

The PSO was taken to hospital with cuts to the upper body.

Police say a short time later, the man had an "altercation" with two women in a car in Hawthorn before stabbing them. Emergency services were called to Coppin Grove at 11.20pm and the women were taken to hospital.

One of the women died in hospital and the second remains in critical condition.

The attacker continued to Cotham Road in Kew where a "confrontation" occurred with a man who was also stabbed. Police, responding to reports of a man with suspected stab wounds, found the victim with critical injuries near Cotham Road and Queen Street about 12.15am where they attempted CPR.

He later died in hospital.

The suspect was located nearby in Walton Street, where he was fatally shot by police as they attempted to arrest him.

"A large police operation was underway by this stage, naturally, and a short time later, the male suspect was located in Walton Street in Kew and was called on to surrender by police," Victoria Police Assistant Commissioner Glen Weir told reporters this morning.

"He refused to do that, approached police armed with a knife and police have to subdue him using a number of options which haven't worked. They were forced to shoot the male offender and he is deceased at the scene. The investigation is very early at this stage and we're making a number of inquiries. Crime command, the Homicide Squad and armed crime have primacy of the investigation. That will unfold during the day."

The male victim and the male offender are yet to be formally identified.

Victoria Police say they are "working to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the three incidents in order to determine if they are linked".

"At this stage, police are not searching for anyone else in relation to the incidents and there is not believed to be any ongoing risk to community safety," a statement said.

"The investigation is ongoing and will have oversight by Professional Standards Command, as per protocol when any police firearm is discharged."

Anyone who witnessed any of the incidents or with information are being urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

