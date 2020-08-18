Three hospitalised after busy night on Coast roads
Two people have been taken to hospital after their car rolled on Doonan Bridge Rd at Verrierdale on Monday night.
A Queensland Ambulance Service representative said paramedics were called to the rollover just after 7pm and treated two stable patients at the scene.
They were both taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital with spinal precautions.
Earlier, paramedics attended a two-vehicle crash on Eumundi Noosa Rd and Beckmans Rd at Noosaville about 6pm.
A woman in her 40s was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition with neck pain.