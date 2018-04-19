Menu
Login
Three people were taken to hospital after a single vehicle crash in Beerburrum.
Three people were taken to hospital after a single vehicle crash in Beerburrum. Debrah Novak
News

Three in hospital after car flips on hinterland road

19th Apr 2018 7:00 AM

THREE people have been taken to hospital after a rollover crash on a Sunshine Coast hinterland road overnight.

Emergency crews rushed to Beerburrum yesterday at 7.10pm after the single vehicle crash on the intersection of Old Gympie Rd and Beerburrum Woodford Rd.

Paramedics assessed and treated the injuries of three people at the scene.

One of the crash victims was taken to Redcliffe Hospital suffering a shoulder injury.

The remaining two were taken to Caboolture Hospital with minor injuries.

All were in stable conditions.

beerburrum crash hinterland sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Mens Shed's new workshop addition

    Mens Shed's new workshop addition

    News Woodwork annexe adds more space to woodwork, metalwork activities

    Moves to police Noosa's national parks up for vote

    Moves to police Noosa's national parks up for vote

    News ILLEGAL overnight campers may soon be in the sights of law enforcers

    Ozbid to eliminate fake Indigenous art

    Ozbid to eliminate fake Indigenous art

    News Business protects indigenous integrity

    Local Partners