Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Three men have been taken to hospital following two separate motorbike crashes in the region. Photo: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
Three men have been taken to hospital following two separate motorbike crashes in the region. Photo: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
Breaking

Three injured as crews race to hinterland motorbike crashes

Ashley Carter
27th Sep 2020 12:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Three men have been hospitalised following two motorbike crashes around the Sunshine Coast on Sunday.

Just before 10am, emergency services were called to a two-vehicle motorbike crash on Peachester Rd, Peachester.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said it appeared the two motorbikes had collided on the hinterland road.

Critical care paramedics treated the riders at the scene before taking them both to Sunshine Coast University Hospital for treatment.

REPLAYS: Sunshine Coast hockey senior grand finals

Heart-stopping hockey finals have coaches hungry for more

A man in his 30s suffered lower limb injuries and was in a stable condition, and a man in his 60s suffered significant lower limb injuries and was in a serious but stable condition.

Earlier at Coles Creek, southeast of Gympie, a man in his 60s suffered significant injuries in a separate single-motorbike crash.

Paramedics and the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter were called to the crash about 9.30am on the Old Bruce Highway and Carlson Rd.

It's believed the rider lost control of the bike after veering onto gravel.

Police closed the stretch of road as the aeromedical crew landed and treated the man.

The man was flown to Sunshine Coast University Hospital and was in a serious but stable condition.

Community Newsletter SignUp
coles creek rd motorbike crash peachester racq lifeflight rescue
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    No new COVID cases in NSW

    No new COVID cases in NSW
    • 27th Sep 2020 11:49 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why you shouldn’t pay for a car without seeing it first

        Premium Content Why you shouldn’t pay for a car without seeing it first

        News Sunshine Coast buyers are being urged to be smarter with online car sales, with scammers taking money and then stopping all communication.

        Saints reveal 10 favourite Noosa cafes, takeaways

        Premium Content Saints reveal 10 favourite Noosa cafes, takeaways

        Food & Entertainment The St Kilda Saints have shared their top 10 Noosa cafes

        Dramatic scenes at Coast train station as man flees police

        Premium Content Dramatic scenes at Coast train station as man flees police

        News A drug user has been told he’s running out of chances after he ditched his...

        Keen youngsters descend on Coast for mass touch footy event

        Premium Content Keen youngsters descend on Coast for mass touch footy event

        Sport Sunshine Coast Stadium will next week host some of the best young touch footballers...