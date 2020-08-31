Menu
One person was freed from the wreckage of a truck and car crash at Bli Bli on Monday. Photo: WIN News Sunshine Coast
Breaking

Three injured, traffic delayed in chaotic day on Coast roads

Ashley Carter
31st Aug 2020 1:29 PM
Three people have been taken to hospital as a result of separate traffic crashes that have caused mayhem on Sunshine Coast roads.

One person had to be freed from the wreckage of a truck and car crash on Bli Bli Rd and Cooney Rd about 12.20pm on Monday, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

The patient was trapped and suffered a large cut to the arm.

They were taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital for further treatment and were in a stable condition.

Another patient with no obvious injuries was also taken to hospital.

‘Impossible’ restrictions rock owners into closure

Senseless death highlights need for homeless support

Earlier, another person was taken to hospital in a serious condition after a single-vehicle rollover on the Sunshine Motorway at Marcoola just before midday.

The spokeswoman said the man was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated with help from firefighters.

He was rushed to Sunshine Coast University Hospital with critical care paramedics on-board.

It’s understood traffic was backed up on the motorway prior to the rollover due to a car fire.

Queensland Transport has advised traffic is still backed up heading north on the Sunshine Motorway around Coolum.

