Subscribe
Three men die in boat accident on Botany Bay

by DANIELLE GUSMAROLI and NICK HANSEN
5th Jul 2020 3:11 PM
Three men have died in large swells that sent their boat crashing into rocks at Sydney's Botany Bay.

Police were called around 12.30pm today to waters around La Perouse amid reports three people were in the water.

Helicopter vision shows an overturned boat being smashed against rocks near the lighthouse near Henry Head Lane where the boat had capsized.

The three men were winched from the water by a Westpac helicopter.

Three people are dead following a boat accident off La Perouse. Picture: 7News
Three people are dead following a boat accident off La Perouse. Picture: 7News

Emergency crews performed CPR on two of the people but all three were pronounced dead at the scene.

They have not been formally identified.

Officers from Eastern Beaches Police Area Command have launched an investigation into the incident.

It is not believed any one else was on board but a search operation is continuing.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

Originally published as Three men die in boat accident on Botany Bay

The overturned boat on the rocks. Picture: 7News
The overturned boat on the rocks. Picture: 7News
