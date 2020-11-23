Menu
Three new cases as Albanese backs Palaszczuk’s border blockade

by Jade Gailberger
23rd Nov 2020 10:03 AM
Annastacia Palaszczuk's controversial border restrictions with parts of NSW has been vehemently defended by Anthony Albanese.

It comes as Queensland records three new cases, which were all acquired overseas and detected in hotel quarantine.

The Labor leader flew from Sydney to Melbourne on Monday after the hard borders between the two states opened at midnight.

Mr Albanese will meet with Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews and attend Merri Outreach Support Service in Brunswick.

"It is good to have those face-to-face discussions, and I'm looking forward to sitting down with Dan," he said.

"The truth is he did the right thing and Victorians have come through this well as a result of the leadership of Premier Andrews."

Anthony Albanese has made the most of the NSW-Victoria border opening on Monday by flying to Melbourne. However, he has defended Queensland’s decision to keep its border in place. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Damian Shaw
Anthony Albanese has made the most of the NSW-Victoria border opening on Monday by flying to Melbourne. However, he has defended Queensland’s decision to keep its border in place. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Damian Shaw

But asked whether Queensland should open its border to 32 areas in greater Sydney it declared a hotspot, Mr Albanese defended Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk saying she was doing a "great job".

"No one wants to see restrictions in place, but restrictions have made Queenslanders safe," he said.

"I want to be able to travel and I want Australians to want to travel and I know Annastacia Palaszczuk does do.

"One of the things that I won't do, and you've seen Labor oppositions not do, is not make partisan political comments."

