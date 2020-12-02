Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Westin Brisbane
The Westin Brisbane
Health

Three new covid cases in QLD

by Cormac Pearson
2nd Dec 2020 11:32 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THREE new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded today as overseas travellers continue to return home.

It brings Queensland's total active cases to 10 which is currently the third most by state in Australia behind South Australia (11) and Western Australia (23).

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the new cases were all acquired overseas and detected in hotel quarantine with 4,581 tests carried out in Queensland yesterday.

Queensland has now had 78 days without community transmission of COVID-19.

Community Newsletter SignUp
The Westin in Brisbane where quarantine has taken place.
The Westin in Brisbane where quarantine has taken place.

It comes as eleven police officers were forced into quarantine last week after having to restrain a man in hotel quarantine who was infected with the virus.

None of the officers have tested positive for the virus since the incident.

With Queensland's borders now open to all of Australia, the current state tally for active cases is Western Australia - 23, South Australia - 11, Queensland - 10, Northern Territory - 7, New South Wales - 4, ACT - 2 while Victoria and Tasmania have no active cases.

Originally published as Three new covid cases in QLD

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ’Finger to the system’: Court blasts relentless reoffending

        Premium Content ’Finger to the system’: Court blasts relentless reoffending

        Crime A young man has avoided jail again despite showing an “arrogant disregard” for the law with several drug offences.

        IN PHOTOS: Kite surfers soar over Coast’s seas

        Premium Content IN PHOTOS: Kite surfers soar over Coast’s seas

        Sport Kite surfers have been spotted at unreal heights, thanks to the recent strong...

        At a glance: Budget’s big ticket items for Coast

        Premium Content At a glance: Budget’s big ticket items for Coast

        Politics Billions of dollars being splashed on health care and infrastructure

        Noosa’s ‘poor cousins’ wait three years for beach repairs

        Premium Content Noosa’s ‘poor cousins’ wait three years for beach repairs

        Council News Peregian Beach residents tired of waiting for beach access repair