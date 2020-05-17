Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
BEACH RESCUE: A woman was airlifted by the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter, after a 4WD rollover occurred on a beach.
BEACH RESCUE: A woman was airlifted by the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter, after a 4WD rollover occurred on a beach.
News

Woman flown to hospital after 4WD beach rollover

Rhylea Millar
17th May 2020 4:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has been flown to hospital after she was involved in accident on a beach, near Bundaberg.

 

BEACH RESCUE: A woman was airlifted by the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter, after a 4WD rollover occurred on a beach.
BEACH RESCUE: A woman was airlifted by the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter, after a 4WD rollover occurred on a beach.

 

The incident occurred on Sunday morning, about 10.30am, when the woman sustained injuries in a 4WD rollover.

When the 4WD was travelling along the shoreline, it started to fishtail in the wet sand, before flipping and landing on the roof of the vehicle.

 

BEACH RESCUE: A woman was airlifted by the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter, after a 4WD rollover occurred on a beach.
BEACH RESCUE: A woman was airlifted by the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter, after a 4WD rollover occurred on a beach.

 

Three passengers including the woman and two young children were seated in the vehicle at the time.

The rescue helicopter, as well as crews from QAS, QPS and QFES responded to the scene, at a beach southeast of Bundaberg.

First responders were able to successfully release all three passengers from the vehicle, shortly after the incident occurred.

 

BEACH RESCUE: A woman was airlifted by the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter, after a 4WD rollover occurred on a beach.
BEACH RESCUE: A woman was airlifted by the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter, after a 4WD rollover occurred on a beach.

 

QAS assessed the two child passengers, before transporting them to hospital.

The female driver was treated by paramedics from the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue and QAS, for suspected spinal injuries.

She was flown to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Nippers spirit is unstoppable at Peregian

        premium_icon Nippers spirit is unstoppable at Peregian

        News Peregian Nippers held their end of season awards presentation online, postponing their break-up celebration until later in the year.

        NASTY HIT: Our lockdown is taking a domestic toll

        premium_icon NASTY HIT: Our lockdown is taking a domestic toll

        News Police said domestic violence “certainly has increased” since families were forced...

        Man killed after being hit by car on early morning walk

        premium_icon Man killed after being hit by car on early morning walk

        News Man suffered critical injuries and died in hospital

        Swell find, but who is this young fellow? Do you know?

        Swell find, but who is this young fellow? Do you know?

        News Noosa local Adam Callaghan sent this mystery image into the Noosa News after...