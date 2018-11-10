Teen taken to hospital after television 'exploded'

Firefighters on scene of a house fire in Sunshine Beach.

Firefighters on scene of a house fire in Sunshine Beach. Vicki Wood

UPDATE 10.15AM: A TEENAGER will be taken to hospital after his television "blew up" and sparked a fire in his bedroom.

A Daily reporter on scene at the Sunshine Beach home said the boy was the only occupant when the fire broke out about 9am.

It is reported to have caused extensive damage to the interior of the house.

Paramedics had treated three people on scene for smoke inhalation, and the boy will be transported to hospital as a precaution.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Services confirmed the television is believed to be the source of the fire.

Three crews responded and the blaze was swiftly brought under control.



The fire comes as emergency services also respond to a mult-vehicle crash southbound on the Bruce Hwy near the Yandina-Coolum Rd exit.

Firefighters are also cutting a patient free from the wreckage of a separate single-vehicle crash in Tinbeerwah.