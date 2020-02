Paramedics have transported three people to hospital after Peregian Springs crash last night. Photo Bev Lacey.

THREE people are in hospital after a crash at Peregian Springs last night.

QAS spokesman confirmed the single vehicle crash occurred on the Sunshine Motorway on Wednesday, February 12 at 7.35pm.

Three patients were transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital included a male with back pain and a female with minor injuries.

They were in a stable condition.