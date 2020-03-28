Menu
Police Arrest Police Usage Handcuffs Detention
Crime

Three teens arrested over break and enters

Kirstin Payne
by and Kirstin Payne
28th Mar 2020 1:06 PM
A GROUP OF teens have been arrested by detectives investigating a number of break and enters on the Gold Coast, as businesses are forced into lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Two boys aged 16 and 17 and an 18-year-old man were arrested at Burleigh Heads and Mermaid Beach properties by detectives executing search warrants.

The trio were taken into custody over robberies on Wednesday and Thursday in which a vehicle was used to smash the front doors of two bottle shops and a chemist.

Police are also investigating whether the group might also have been involved in further break and enters overnight at Miami and an attempted break and enter in Surfers Paradise.

Investigations are ongoing and charges are expected.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.

