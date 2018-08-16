Menu
Login
News

Three teens injured in early morning roll-over

Emma Clarke
by
16th Aug 2018 6:44 AM

THREE teenagers have been taken to hospital after the car they were travelling in rolled at Bundamba early this morning.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Ronald St shortly before 1am.

One female in her teens with abdominal pain was taken stable to Lady Cilento Children's Hospital, while two others were taken to Ipswich Hospital in stable conditions.

 

bundamba ipswich hospital lady cilento childrens hopsital traffic crash
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Army's home strike as soldiers dig in for Legacy war widows

    Army's home strike as soldiers dig in for Legacy war widows

    News Looking after Noosa's war widows part of military service

    Feel the beat and move your feet

    Feel the beat and move your feet

    News ZumbaNoosa celebrates a decade

    Dinosaurs at the Plant Fair

    Dinosaurs at the Plant Fair

    News Dinosaur bone search added attraction

    Time to help out to ease drought

    Time to help out to ease drought

    News How you can help struggling farmers

    Local Partners