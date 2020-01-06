Menu
Three prisoners escaped from Townsville Correctional Centre’s farm Sunday night.
Crime

Three prison escapees on the run

6th Jan 2020 8:09 AM

POLICE are this morning continuing to search for three prisoners who absconded from Townsville Correctional Centre low security men's farm late last night.

The three men are:

RYAN, ALEX LEROY - 28 years old

He is serving 2 years 6 months for assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Alex Leroy Ryan.
Description:

  • Height: 173cm
  • Weight: 64kg
  • Build: Light
  • Complexion: Olive
  • Eyes: Brown
  • Hair: Black

Identifying features:

  • Chest Roses with a name on left side of chest. Cross on right chest.
  • Head 12, 13, 91, loyal, love, respect on neck.
  • Left Arm South Sea Island on inner forearm. Rose on bicep.
  • Right arm Roses on upper arm and forearm.

 

KERR, Ethan Joseph Arona - 18 years old

He is serving 9 months for Illegal use of a motor vehicle.

 

KERR, Ethan Joseph Arona.
Description:

  • Height: 176 cm
  • Weight: 54kg
  • Build: Light
  • Complexion: Dark
  • Eyes: Brown
  • Hair: Black
  • Tattoo on left arm: "Gudjala"on inner arm

 

PARKINSON, Anthony James - 22 years old

He is serving 3 years for armed robbery.

Description:

  • Height: 182 cm
  • Weight: 70kg
  • Build: Light
  • Complexion: Fair
  • Eyes: Brown
  • Hair: Brown
PARKINSON, Anthony James
Identifying features:

  • Chest Skull
  • Left Arm Faded tribal design
  • Left Hand Name
  • Left Leg Cross on rear calf
  • Right Arm Name with a rose skull with a cross on right forearm: rose with name. Skull on wrist. Rose inner forearm
  • Right hand "Hate" Numbers.
  • Right leg Tsv 4810 on calf

 

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

